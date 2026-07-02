WWE's Logan Paul Talks Injury, Says It's A 'Really Long, S****y Recovery'

Logan Paul has spoken about the difficulties of recovering from his injury and how he knew right away he had injured his triceps.

Paul tore his left triceps at Saturday Night's Main Event during his and Austin Theory's tag team match against The Street Profits. Paul said the injury hasn't hindered him much because it's his left arm, but it is taking time for him to recover.

"This is what I've been saying to people, like, really long like s****y recovery, but all things considered, it's like probably like one of the least inconvenient injuries. I can still move, you know? I have my grip. It's not my dominant hand," said Paul on his "Impaulsive" podcast.

The YouTuber said he had a tougher time when he broke his right hand than with his current injury to his left hand, as his right hand is his dominant one. The injury to his right hand, Paul explained, is the reason he has a titanium rod in it, which he has incorporated into his finishing move. The former tag team champion also detailed how he knew immediately that he had broken his hand when he injured it in his match with The Street Profits.

"I knew when it happened. So many things went through my mind, but one of the first things — like my second or third thought after my first one being, I'm fu**ed. This is very bad. My second one is like I got to tell the guys and they're going to be so just like gutted, bro. The look on your face ... we were in the ring, the match hadn't even ended and I was like, 'I tore my tricep.' You were like [shocked]," he added.

Paul, despite his injury, appeared recently on WWE television when he tried to recruit Je'Von Evans to join The Vision, which Evans rejected.