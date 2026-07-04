Austin Theory Looks Back On Meeting & Defeating John Cena At WWE WrestleMania 39

Austin Theory has discussed wrestling John Cena and what it was like to be around him during their match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Theory, who has been a lifelong Cena fan, spoke to Logan Paul on his "Impaulsive" podcast about meeting Cena and then wrestling him. Theory said that the experience of wrestling Cena was incredible, and he also noted the input Cena gave him about his character.

"Man, that whole process was crazy. Like, even the promo, talking to him. I even went down to his gym and we had dinner and we were talking and everything. And I just remember him telling me, he's like, 'You're not a bad guy. Like, I want you to be you.' And I remember just being so confused because I was like, 'Man, I'm like this obnoxious, over-the-top, cocky heel.' And he's like, 'I feel like that's not going to last too long. Like, you got to be yourself.' And I was like, 'How do I do this? Like, you know, I'm a bad guy.'"

Theory revealed that Cena informed Vince McMahon after their match at WrestleMania 39 that he didn't see Theory as a heel and wanted him to be a babyface. The WWE star then recognized what made Cena standout from the rest, detailing the retired star's dedication to the craft that was a big takeaway from being around him.

"The thing that stuck out to me the most was after the match he said, 'Just remember, every show we do is a live event. This is the biggest show we have.' We treated it like a live event. And I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah, you're the best.'

The Vision star said that one of Cena's special traits is that he isn't afraid to fail, recalling how Cena told him he isn't afraid to fail or be humiliated.