Former AEW World Champion Rumored To Return Soon

Fans haven't seen Hangman Adam Page since he lost to MJF in a Texas Deathmatch at AEW Revolution in March. In losing to MJF, he lost the ability to ever challenge for the Men's World Championship again. Page's name has been on the lips over his competitors as of late and some of his signature moves were used at Forbidden Door. With Kenny Omega facing the same potential fate as Page when he faces MJF next week, it feels like his return is getting closer.

On Wrestling Observer, Bryan Alvarez provided a little bit of an update. When discussing the stipulation for Omega vs. MJF, Alvarez stated "yeah, he's back soon. He is back soon." Dave Meltzer believes he has to be back in time to compete at Wembley. So while not a definite return date for Hanger, the tea leaves seem to point to a return sooner rather than later.

AEW has several big shows in the coming weeks. "Dynamite: Beach Break" is July 8 and where Omega vs. MJF is scheduled to take place. The new Redemption pay-per-view is July 26 in Montreal. ALL IN returns to Wembley Stadium on August 30.

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