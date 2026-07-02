Dave Meltzer Speculates On When Oba Femi Will Get His WWE World Title Match

This past weekend, Oba Femi defeated Jey Uso to win the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions, earning himself a world title shot at SummerSlam this upcoming August. However, the following Monday on "WWE Raw," Femi forfeited his world title opportunity when Brock Lesnar returned and challenged him to a Hell In A Cell match at "The Biggest Party of the Summer."

The match will mark the third battle between Femi and Lesnar this year, but "The Ruler's" decision caused frustration among the WWE Universe, with many feeling that the King of the Ring tournament was pointless now that the winner isn't getting a championship opportunity at SummerSlam. Additionally, fans were concerned that Femi might not get his title shot at all, but according to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," the young star will likely reap the benefits of his King of the Ring victory next year.

"He's going to get his championship match. I think it'll be at WrestleMania ... Maybe Brock didn't want to make the trip, or maybe they just wanted Oba not to lose twice," he said. "They wanted him to wear the crown ... I'm not surprised, I mean, it doesn't suck, it's not the first, tenth or fifteenth time this has been done. It's just how they decide to do their business. I mean, I think from a business standpoint, they got nothing bigger than Roman Reigns against Oba Femi and that's the WrestleMania match most likely. So, did he have to win King of the Ring? Could they have done Lesnar? Could Lesnar have interfered?"

While Femi is locked inside Hell In A Cell with Lesnar, Roman Reigns will instead defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, as he will attempt to cleanly defeat "The Visionary" in singles action for the first time in his career.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.