John Cena may be one of the biggest and most beloved stars in WWE history, but there's plenty of wrestlers that worked with him that didn't enjoy the experience, with David Otunga and Gabbi Tuft in particular noting that Cena was difficult. One of Otunga's Nexus stablemates, Heath Slater, can corroborate it. Appearing on Otunga's "Wednesday Hangout" video on Otunga's YouTube, Slater confirmed Cena wasn't the easiest to deal with, though he understood why.

"Let's be real; back then, the Cena we were going against was Ric Flair in the prime, Hulk Hogan in his prime," Slater said. "You have to be a little selfish to stay at the top, and he was. He was just like everyone else, he wanted to keep his position and all of that. But that point right there is where I knew he cared about the storyline that we were going forward on is when he literally blew up on everyone. I mean, he windmilled a damn boxing store and shattered it. Him doing that shows you that 'Dammit guys.' At that time, at that point of where we were at in our life, he meant that he wanted us to succeed."

Slater also pointed out that, while Cena could be difficult, his interactions with Cena were positive, even long after they had worked together.

"Yes, he could be an a*****e," Slater said. "Yes, he was a selfish dude back then. But all and all, at the point of the times of everything, I can honestly say every time I went to him and said 'Hey bro. I'm having kind of BS, this and that,' he would actually give me time and talk to me. If I hadn't saw him in years or something, and we'd cross paths, he'd shake my hand and say 'Hey Heath, how you've been?'"

If you quote this article, please credit "David Otunga" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription