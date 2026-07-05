AEW Star Cash Wheeler Names WWE Performer That He 'Misses The Most'

Throughout their career as a tag team, FTR have had a number of "third men" join them as part of their team. From CM Punk to Adam Copeland, a whole host of top quality performers have joined forces with Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. However, there is one man who Wheeler in particular would have loved to have worked with more, and during a recent interview on the "Late Night Grin," he revealed which WWE Superstar still feels like a missed opportunity.

"Randy [Orton]," Wheeler said. "That's the one I missed the most as far as like what could have been. I thought that we really could do something cool with him, and Randy was a big proponent of pushing for it and I've said before, and I'm sure I've said on record before, but if not here we go. But I think that was the final straw for us when we knew we wanted to ask for our release was when they put–I want to say they drafted us to SmackDown and Randy to Raw at that point. That was in the midst of, I think he had just lost to Kofi [Kingston] or something along those lines, but we still thought we were going to get a chance to do stuff together, and we knew if they killed that, that they didn't really have any expectations or plans for us."

Wheeler reiterated that he has never once regretted requesting his release from WWE, but he is still upset about the fact that FTR and Orton never got the chance to have the run that they always wanted. It's now reached the point where FTR and Orton may never team up again as Dax Harwood recently announced that the duo would be taking a hiatus from wrestling, though it is worth noting that FTR's contracts expire in 2027, and there is likely to be interest from WWE when their deals are up.

Please credit "Late Night Grin" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.