Sami Zayn Taking 'Fantasy' WWE Title Reign 'One Step At A Time'

For a long time, Sami Zayn considered the idea of him winning the Undisputed WWE Championship to be unimaginable. The main event of WWE Night of Champions 2026, however, drastically changed that.

During an interview with "ESPN New York," Zayn opened up about the sense of joy and gratitude he experienced in the aftermath of his first WWE world title win over Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER at Night of Champions.

"There's always going to be things you strive for, but at the end of the day, I did something that I wouldn't even call it a dream," Zayn said. "I would have called it a fantasy if you asked me when I was 13 or 14 years old, a fantasy. Not even something you could actually dream of in a meaningful way whereby you're setting attainable goals for yourself because it's something you can visualize it. It was so unfathomable that it was more fantastical and more of a fantasy than anything and I've done it. So that you can never take away from me if my career ends today, tomorrow, a week from now. If the title reign ends a week from now, a month from now, a year from now, it doesn't matter to me. I did it."

Zayn captured the Undisputed WWE Championship after taking a Cross Rhodes from Cody Rhodes, then reversing a second one into a roll-up on him at the June 27 premium live event. Now days removed from his victory, Zayn noted that he is still in a euphoric state of mind; at the same time, he knows that his first challenge as world champion is right around the corner on "WWE Raw," which means he will soon have to seriously concentrate.