TNA Knockouts World Title Rematch Announced For Upcoming Impact

At Slammiversary this past Sunday, Xia Brookside became the new Knockouts World Champion. And next week, she will have her first title defense, more like rematch, against former Angel Warrior partner turned adversary, Léi Yǐng Lee, in a no disqualification match on "TNA Impact."

Causing tension in their solid alliance at Rebellion this past April, Brookside cost Lee her opportunity to become the two-time Knockouts World Champion. For Lee, she would reclaim the title on May 7. But it was a month too long. On this week's episode, Brookside made it known that she will go the extra mile to prove she is a much better champion than Lee ever was. That was when Lee came out and confronted Brookside, calling her out for being a "fake" and cheating in the match last Sunday. Lee would then hoist Brookside up, but the champion slipped out of her grip and ran out of the ring. Lee believes Brookside will have nowhere to hide in their no disqualification match.

Also on tap for next week's show, The Good Hands of Order 4 (Jason Hotch and John Skyler) will receive another TNA World Tag Team Championship shot against the now five-time champions, The Hardys (Matt and Jeff). The brothers reclaimed the championships in a grueling Ladder's Match this past Sunday against the Good Hands, The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch), and the former champions, The System's Brian Myers and Bear Bronson.