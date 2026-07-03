TNA Impact 7/2/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
In the midst of plenty of behind-the-scenes and on camera upheaval, TNA is continuing to truck along with episodes of "Impact." The latest was taped in Albany, New York, and the episode kicked off a tournament to crown the TNA Knockouts TV Champion, featuring two matches from that, confrontations involving both world champions, and a main event that pitted Leon Slater against Eddie Edwards of The System.
As always, we've put together a collection of opinions for you to peruse, both positive and negative. We'll cover x, x, and one of the few production changes we noticed amid all the backstage changes. Take a look at our thoughts and then share some of your own in the comments, and be sure to go read our "TNA Impact" 7/2/2026 results page to find out everything that took place.
Hated: Tasha Steelz knocked out of TV title tournament
When I learned that a Knockouts Television title had been created, one of the first possible holders that came to mind was Tasha Steelz. After all, she's one of the longest tenured women on the Knockouts roster; she's also a former world and tag team champion, which means she knows what it takes to bear the responsibility of holding major gold.
Unfortunately, any hopes that I had of Steelz making more TNA history were instantly dashed as Mara Sade defeated her in the opening round of Knockouts TV Championship tournament on tonight's episode of "Impact."
Don't get wrong, I enjoy watching Sade wrestle. She's a bright star that has potential to shine even more in the singles spotlight. She should advance in the tournament too. When it comes at the expense of Steelz, though, I'll admit that I'm a little bummed.
Considering that the majority of the tournament competitors have either been contracted to for TNA less than three years or brought in from outside promotions, I'd like to see at least one veteran name in the semi-finals, or at the very least, the quarterfinals. Steelz, a woman who once dethroned wrestling legend Mickie James for TNA's world title, should've been considered for a deep run in this tournament. Alas, she's now eliminated from it with barely a dent made.
Fingers crossed that fellow TNA veteran and former Knockouts Champion Rosemary has better luck when she takes on M By Elegance in another opening round match in the coming weeks.
Written by Ella Jay
Loved: Pre-taped interviews add much-needed depth to tournament
The tournament to crown the first-ever TNA Knockouts TV Champion began tonight, with Mara Sade and Heather By Elegance both moving to the next round by defeating Tasha Steelz and Allie, respectively. In the opening minutes of the matches, the company played clips of pre-taped interviews with each competitor in the corner.
This was a small addition on the surface, but it made a big impact, no pun intended. TNA has been suffering from a lack of quality stories, and these miniature interviews will help add that into this tournament, and they could easily be utilized elsewhere on the show, too.
Despite the creative shake-ups taking place in TNA, tonight's episode didn't feel like a huge departure in terms of presentation. This added touch is an exception to that, and hopefully it's something that continues throughout the tournament and beyond.
Written by Nick Miller
Hated: A very short number-one contender's match
Cedric Alexander may be coming off a successful X-Division Championship defense in the Ultimate X Match at Slammiversary, but that doesn't mean the grind will be stopping for him anytime soon now that Fabian Aichner has secured a shot at his title in a Six Man Scramble Number One Contenders Match for the X-Division Championship that was ruined by one specific thing for me.
I had absolutely no problem with the six-man match itself. In fact, I actually thought that it was really fun to watch, engaging through its fast paced nature, and kept my attention throughout the entire contest. My problem came with how short this match ended up being.
Not only do I think the six men who took part in this one are all insanely talented and deserved more time in the ring to show off what they can do, but I also thought that it deserved some more time given that it was a number-one contender matches for the X-Division Championship. Those are something that I view as being a fairly big deal seeing as they set up the next challenger for a titleholder, and should be treated that way with care and attention being put into them. I didn't really feel that here, and just wanted to see the match go on for a little bit longer.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Loved: Léi Yǐng Lee and Xia Brookside's post-Slammiversary confrontation
In light of the recent departures in the division, we are in desperate need of a great Knockouts rivalry. Right now, the continued intensity between Léi Yǐng Lee and the new Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside could do just that.
I was a BIG fan of Brookside becoming the new champion this Sunday. She put in the time and the mileage for that moment to happen. Lee was also an excellent champion, too, but I can see Brookside's reign having more memorable moments, now that she's embracing this new devilish/realist side. She doesn't want to be in the shadows of anyone anymore, and I can respect that. The confrontation between the both of them tonight was good yet fair. Obviously, a rematch was in the cards, but a no disqualification match? Sign me up! However, I will go into this cautiously optimistic though.
If you recall, I wrote how I was sorely disappointed in how Eddie Edwards and Moose's match at Slammiversary lacked the savage violence I had hoped the company would allow those two former enemies to showcase. I hope TNA can make up for this with Lee and Brookside's match next week. When you say something is no DQ, we're hopefully talking tables, ladders, chains, thumbtacks, or maybe even Legos.
We need the violence, TNA. Give it to us in next week's Knockouts World Championship match!
Written by Brie Coder
Hated: The younger wrestler lost (again)
Despite being the best talent in the promotion without a shred of doubt, Leon Slater was once again on the losing end of things against the System's Eddie Edwards in the main event of this week's show.
In fact, Edwards was Slater's latest defeat in a losing streak that's lasted (in TNA) since May, all of which coming against some variation of the System. And while one accepts that the whole deal with the System is "you can't beat" them, albeit begrudgingly, that doesn't exactly hold its weight when both Edwards and the team of Brian Myers and Bear Bronson lost at Slammiversary on Sunday.
Which brings us to the next point: Edwards, Alisha and Eddie, were both speared through a table by a chain-wrapped Moose – the wrestler, not the mammal – on Sunday. Alisha was selling the effects of which earlier in the show, though she miraculously recovered by the time the main event rolled around.
Eddie, however, impervious as he is, wasn't. In the five minutes Slater and Edwards wrestled, he delivered a backbreaker, slammed him, distracted the referee so Alisha could get involved on the outside, slammed him again, and sought for a moonsault. Only then did Slater get to move out of the way and rally, until Cedric Alexander emerged to cause further distraction. And then Edwards rolled him up.
The "main event" was a five minute match riddled with interference, a lack of selling for the biggest show on the calendar just days ago, and ended with a roll-up. That's a joke – a Tony Hinchcliffe type of joke, unfunny to the extreme.
TNA managed to insult the viewers, the show, and Slater in one fell swoop. What makes the System such an attractive option for the booker? Alexander is the only one of them that can wrestle even close to the level of Slater. And none of them are in anyway over with the crowd. Rather, the crowd seems to be over them.
The Hardys can beat the System, Moose can beat the System. Yet Slater continues to lack that ability. Why?
Written by Max Everett
Loved: Nic Nemeth resolidifies himself as a heel
If there was any hope that TNA would fully turn him back into a babyface, Nic Nemeth firmly squandered it tonight. And I must admit, he did it masterfully.
In the opener of tonight's "Impact," Nemeth dismissed the show of support from fans following his TNA World Championship win at Slammiversary. Upon walking to the ring, he even swerved one fan's attempt at shaking his hand.
Once in the ring, Nic then toed the ratings line when he mentioned his "body count," which many viewers, including myself, likely thought as a reference to something not safe for work. In actuality, this body count referred to all the fan favorite wrestlers that Nic had "put down" in the ring at one point. To illustrate this, Ryan Nemeth unveiled a physical list inscribed with many of the applicable names, such as Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, John Cena, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio, and Ultimo Dragon.
My personal favorites were Matt Cardona, whom Nic acknowledged as both Cardona and Zack Ryder, and John Morrison, whose endless collection of ring names (including Johnny Mundo and Johnny TV) were poked fun at upon the list's reading.
Heading into "Impact," I'm sure many fans were unclear of where Nic's on-screen character stood in relation to them. After all, he randomly leaned babyface for multiple months. Tonight, though, we finally have a clear picture of where he stands, especially after he and Ryan attacked KC Navarro later in the show as well.
Written by Ella Jay