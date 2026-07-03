TNA Impact 7/2/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Despite being the best talent in the promotion without a shred of doubt, Leon Slater was once again on the losing end of things against the System's Eddie Edwards in the main event of this week's show.

In fact, Edwards was Slater's latest defeat in a losing streak that's lasted (in TNA) since May, all of which coming against some variation of the System. And while one accepts that the whole deal with the System is "you can't beat" them, albeit begrudgingly, that doesn't exactly hold its weight when both Edwards and the team of Brian Myers and Bear Bronson lost at Slammiversary on Sunday.

Which brings us to the next point: Edwards, Alisha and Eddie, were both speared through a table by a chain-wrapped Moose – the wrestler, not the mammal – on Sunday. Alisha was selling the effects of which earlier in the show, though she miraculously recovered by the time the main event rolled around.

Eddie, however, impervious as he is, wasn't. In the five minutes Slater and Edwards wrestled, he delivered a backbreaker, slammed him, distracted the referee so Alisha could get involved on the outside, slammed him again, and sought for a moonsault. Only then did Slater get to move out of the way and rally, until Cedric Alexander emerged to cause further distraction. And then Edwards rolled him up.

The "main event" was a five minute match riddled with interference, a lack of selling for the biggest show on the calendar just days ago, and ended with a roll-up. That's a joke – a Tony Hinchcliffe type of joke, unfunny to the extreme.

TNA managed to insult the viewers, the show, and Slater in one fell swoop. What makes the System such an attractive option for the booker? Alexander is the only one of them that can wrestle even close to the level of Slater. And none of them are in anyway over with the crowd. Rather, the crowd seems to be over them.

The Hardys can beat the System, Moose can beat the System. Yet Slater continues to lack that ability. Why?

Written by Max Everett