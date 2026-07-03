Becky Lynch Arranged For Kevin Owens To Surprise Sami Zayn After WWE Title Win

Sami Zayn's incredible world title win was missing one key person — his longtime friend Kevin Owens, who is sidelined with an injury. But Becky Lynch ensured the two were reunited backstage after Zayn's WWE world title victory.

Lynch, whose friendship with Owens and Zayn dates back to before their respective WWE careers, having met them when she was 19, has shared a close bond with the duo. After Zayn's surprising win at Night of Champions, Lynch brought in Owens — who has been out with an injury — to surprise him and celebrate the win, which was captured by WWE's cameras.

"What? Hey! Oh my God. How's it going, buddy?" Zayn asked Owens. "Alright, how are you?" Owens replied. Noticing the small golden bow pinned to Owens' shirt, Zayn asked, "Where'd you get this little bow?" "Becky got it," Owens replied.

The duo then looked at the custom Sami Zayn world title merchandise they were wearing, which read, "Undisputed WWE Champion, Last Real Good Guy," with Owens telling the merch department that he would like ten or more of them.

Zayn and Lynch then spoke enthusiastically to each other, saying, "We're so back." Zayn was later seen speaking to other stars backstage and expressed amazement at the support he had received, explaining that he never thought so many people would back him.

"[I'm] Floored by the outpouring of support. I genuinely thought six people like me and everyone else finds me annoying. It turns out everyone loves me. [laughs] I'm honestly shocked," he said.

After Zayn's world title win over Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER, Owens posted a touching tribute to his friend and said he wished he could be there to celebrate with him, which he eventually got to do backstage at a WWE event.