Becky Lynch Says She Was A Bubbling Mess After Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Won At WrestleMania 39

Night One of WrestleMania 39 ended in emotional fashion. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, after finally burying the hatchet, came together to dethrone the Usos, taking home the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships and putting a stop to Jimmy and Jey's historic title reign. If you found yourself getting a little teary-eyed in the moment, you're not alone. In an interview with ESPN on Monday morning, Becky Lynch — one-half of the tag champions on the women's side — revealed just how much the title change with Zayn and Owens got to her.

"If you saw me afterwards, I was a blubbering mess," Lynch shared. "I have known those guys since I was 19 years old." Well before their WWE days, Lynch wrestled alongside Zayn and Owens — though hardly in front of WrestleMania-sized crowds. "We wrestled in front of less than 100 people in Italy. We toured together," she continued. "I love those guys; they're like brothers to me."

A major rift was created in the pair's friendship as a result of Zayn getting involved with The Bloodline and becoming the "Honorary Uce." However, after stepping in at the Royal Rumble to save Owens' career, Zayn was eventually able to reconnect with his longtime best friend to challenge for the tag belts Saturday night. For Lynch, witnessing their journey from close-up was just as impactful.

"To know everything that they've been through — both individually and together — especially recently," she added, "to see them walk out the main event of WrestleMania as champions, as double champions, it just brought, it brought many tears to my eyes."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ESPN with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.