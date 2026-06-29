Kevin Owens Reacts To Sami Zayn Winning Undisputed WWE Title At Night Of Champions

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been closely linked throughout their pro wrestling careers, and Owens paid tribute to his longtime friend on social media following Zayn's historic world title win at Night of Champions.

Owens, who is currently sidelined with a serious neck injury, took to social media to praise Zayn, saying that his friend deserved the world title victory and that he wished he could have been there in person to celebrate with him.

"I've missed a lot of things I wish I hadn't in the last 15 months because of this injury but today is, by far, the one I wish I had been there for the most. He has brought out the best in me as both an ally and a foe. That's because he is THE best. When you're consistently that good for that long, you become undeniable. Sami becoming WWE Champion was inevitable. He has deserved that moment for a very long time and I am so happy to see him finally get it," he said.

Owens posted a series of photos featuring him and Zayn, with a few whimsical ones, including one where Zayn is putting on a sock on Owens' feet after the injured star had broken his back.

I've missed a lot of things I wish I hadn't in the last 15 months because of this injury but today is, by far, the one I wish I had been there for the most. He has brought out the best in me as both an ally and a foe. That's because he is THE best. When you're consistently... pic.twitter.com/bIn3uCzBLs — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 27, 2026

"The Prizefighter" won his only world title back in 2016 and celebrated the victory with Zayn, with the two sharing burgers and being astonished at what Owens had achieved. Owens also told Zayn that the win was for both of them, as they had both worked hard to get there.