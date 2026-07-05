Will Ospreay Understands Criticism Over Viral Ricochet Match But Wouldn't Change It

It's been 10 years since Will Ospreay and Ricochet wrestled in the 2016 Best of Super Juniors tournament. The match was immediately met with resounding praise, becoming something of a sea change in modern professional wrestling. While many lauded the match, it had plenty of detractors as well.

"Watching it back from my perspective...There is things about the match, that I would've gone 'Maybe we could've [taken] a little longer there. We were both young," Ospreay said on a recent episode of "Talk Is Jericho." The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion understands critiques about the match. "We would just do things, and we had that energy, and that ability to like move on to the next thing, but now looking back on it, there are things I would liked changed. But like, I wouldn't change the match, because it became such a conversation topic."

Ospreay credits the match with exposing him to a much larger audience.

"That was my first break," Ospreay said. "Until that point, I did one PWG. I did a lot of the British Indies...but I'd never really stretched my wings."

After that match, Ospreay and Ricochet essentially went their own ways, as Ricochet signed with WWE in 2018, while Ospreay stayed with NJPW until becoming a member of the AEW roster in 2023. Ricochet was released from WWE around that time, and now both men find themselves in All Elite Wrestling, where Ricochet is a former AEW National Champion, and Ospreay is the winner of the 2026 Men's Owen Hart Cup, earning a shot at the AEW World Championship in Wembley Stadium at All In.