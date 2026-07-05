Ex-WWE Wrestler Enzo Amore Opens Up About Friendship With Departing AEW Star Big Bill

The energy and charisma exhibited by former WWE stars Enzo Amore (Real1) and Big Cass (AEW's Big Bill) was infectious during their first run from 2013 through 2017. Though they separated on-screen before their official departures from the WWE, they remained not just good friends, but brothers. In an interview with Emilio Sparks, Amore describes how much Cass means to him in both his professional and personal life today.

"Big Cass saved my life a million times," the former two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion said. "He's my best buddy. We play three fantasy football leagues...He's my brother. He's my Hawk. I'm his Animal."

In addition to his statement, Amore said that while he would like to see Cass featured at 4th Rope Wrestling, where Amore wrestles currently, he isn't the booker and can't make those decisions. However, the idea for "The Realest Guys in the Room" to reunite could happen not in 4th Rope Wrestling, but where it all first began, in the WWE. It was reported recently that Big Bill's AEW contract is expiring this week, and the possibility of him returning to the WWE, as well as Amore, is probable.

As of this writing, it appears Amore is no longer accepting outside bookings. He was spotted at the Performance Center in May. He remains the inaugural reigning and defending 4th Rope Flyweight Champion. As for Cass, he was last featured in ROH on April 6 in a tag team match with his Paid In Full partner, Bryan Keith.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Emilio Sparks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.