Will Ospreay Identifies His Standout Moments In AEW

Following a successful run in NJPW, Will Ospreay officially became "All Elite" in February 2024, with his full-time AEW stint yielding several memorable moments so far. In Ospreay's eyes, two specifically stand above the rest.

"When I wrestled Brian Danielson at Dynasty, I couldn't even imagine that match was going to happen because he got medically disqualified. I genuinely thought I'd never wrestle him, so when he showed up to AEW, I was like, 'Aha, there's a chance,'" Ospreay told "KRON 4." "The other one. We had a collaboration deal with Assassin's Creed and I got to do an entrance that featured Ezio, who was the main character for the Assassin's Creed franchise for so long. He got to do a voiceover for me. I essentially got inducted into the brotherhood. That wouldn't happen without AEW. Assassin's Creed was a way to portray the character that I wanted to do in wrestling. So then to finally have them pay me money to do an entrance, this is a dream come true."

Ospreay's critically acclaimed faceoff with Brian Danielson took place before a lively crowd in St. Louis at the 2024 AEW Dynasty event. "The Aerial Assassin" ultimately conquered Danielson, courtesy of a Hidden Blade and a pinfall, after 32 minutes of in-ring action.

Four months later, Ospreay wowed fans when he arrived to AEW All In: London with an "Assassin's Creed"-themed entrance filled with footage from the "Assassin's Creed: Shadows" video game and a voiceover from the man behind the Ezio Auditore character, Roger Craig Smith. Ospreay went on to defeat MJF at the event, and in the process, regain the AEW International Championship (formerly known as the AEW American Championship).

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "KRON 4" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.