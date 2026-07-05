Andre Chase Feels Like He 'Manifested' His WWE Release

The non-competes for post-WrestleMania 42 cuts are almost up. There's been one exception where Uhaa Nation (fka Apollo Crews) answered Mustafa Ali's challenge at Slammiversary. Andre Chase was part of the cuts and has revealed his new name is Andre Chance and that he'll be involved with PRODUCE Wrestling.

Chance was a guest on Between 2 Jobs where he discussed manifesting his release and preparing for his life post-WWE. "I feel like I kind of manifested my release in a way. It's WrestleMania weekend and another WrestleMania that I'm not on." His contract was going to be up at the beginning of next year and he was already planning to leave. He wanted to know what was on the other side of WWE. He was bummed being home WrestleMania weekend when he saw the clip of Chris Hero and Senka Akatsuki and he realized that's what he wanted to be doing. "I want to be in front of these crowds where I can wrestle the way that I want to and do my wrestling the way I think it's supposed to be and not really have anyone tell me, 'oh, don't do that.'"

After spending 14 years on the indies, Chance knew how to live below his means and kept that mindset after signing with WWE. "I knew WWE wasn't going to be forever. ...I prepared for life post-WWE the day I signed my contract." He said some people don't know to do that because they didn't grind on the indies. The wrestling landscape has changed a lot since he first signed with WWE, but he didn't know that when he signed his contract. Since he was prepared, he was going to leave when his contract was up because he wanted to wrestle and he wasn't doing that in WWE anymore.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Between 2 Jobs and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.