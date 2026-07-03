AEW Star Says Mark Briscoe Will Miss Time Following Dynamite Loss To MJF

Despite finally getting the AEW World Championship match he had been demanding for weeks, Mark Briscoe came up short on the July 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

He was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone MJF and take his beloved "Triple B" for himself, and was forced to pay the price after the match was over. Maxwell Jacob Friedman brutally assaulted Briscoe after the match was over, and had it not been for Kenny Omega, that beating could have gone on a lot longer. It seems as if Briscoe took so much of a beating that this week's episode of "Dynamite" might have been the last time AEW fans see Briscoe in the company for a while, at least according to Orange Cassidy.

A battered and bruised Conglomeration (@OrangeCassidy, @KORCombat, @RoderickStrong & Konosuke Takeshita) regroup after an eventful few days! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/cywOvn8EoB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2026

During a backstage interview on the July 2 episode of "AEW Collision," Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong were asked about the busy week that The Conglomeration have had. Cassidy said that while the guys got the job done in the 12-man Steel Cage Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026, the group has taken some hits as of late. He claimed that Briscoe was so badly injured in his match with MJF that the group doesn't know when he will return. Cassidy also noted that Tomohiro Ishii, who was attacked backstage on the June 17 episode of "Dynamite" and subsequently taken out of the Forbidden Door show will also be out of action for an unknown amount of time.

With that said, Cassidy did have some good news as he revealed that Willow Nightingale will be returning to AEW sooner rather than later, which was later confirmed by a pre-taped vignette of Nightingale preparing for her comeback. Nightingale was forced to not only vacate the AEW TBS Championship as a result of her injury (which has since been won by Hikaru Shida), but was forced to withdraw from the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament that she was heavily slated to win.