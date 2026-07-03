Tommy Dreamer Says WWE Has Created 'Their Version Of Bill Goldberg' With This Star

WWE has finally created a new, hot, young star with "The Ruler" Oba Femi, which is why many fans are confused as to why he turned down his guaranteed title opportunity at SummerSlam with his King of the Ring victory. He has a huge match at the event, however, with a Hell in Cell match against Brock Lesnar officially set. On "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer compared Femi to a WWE Hall of Famer.

"WWE has created their version of Bill Goldberg," he said. "All his matches were short... He goes up against Hogan, who Hogan was hot as can be, still. They did it, it's right place, right time. It worked. How Bill Goldberg lost was what affected Bill Goldberg. But, Oba, Oba's already lost and he was hotter than can be. If you also look at friggen' Hogan/Warrior, Warrior was hot as can be and Hogan put him over clean... If [Femi's] your 'Ruler' with that title, WWE has always been the babyface company, maybe it's the time."

Dreamer said that many fans thought Femi losing to Lesnar at Clash in Italy was going to "kill him," but it made him even hotter. As for his SummerSlam plans and whether or not Femi should work both nights and face Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship, Dreamer said it would be a test.

"If you have a sellout, then I'm like, 'Well, we sold it out with Roman and Oba. Do we keep this train rolling for Oba? Do we take a gamble?'" he questioned. "Here's the hardest part of the job, what's Roman doing? ...Does he need time off? Stuff like that all plays into it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.