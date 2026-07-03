Bully Ray Wants To See WWE Authority Figure Come Out Of Retirement To Face GUNTHER

When you poke the bear too often, the bear will claw back. In Nick Aldis' case at Night of Champions last Saturday, he finally struck back, after being on the receiving end of GUNTHER's verbal onslaught for weeks. After losing his shot at becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion to Sami Zayn and the former champion Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER was red hot with fury over that call. When he headed backstage, he found on-screen General Manager of "WWE SmackDown" and the former wrestler in the back talking with some of his colleagues. What started out as another round of pot shots turned physically lethal after GUNTHER put his hands on the general manager. Aldis didn't back down either. With SummerSlam,"The Biggest Party of the Summer," in four weeks, Bully Ray wants to see Aldis take off his business suit and get back in the ring to fight GUNTHER.

"You can't have GUNTHER say, 'F-you. You never amounted to what you should have. F-you. You never realized your potential. F-you. You were never that good in the first place!' 'Cause those things don't really hit home. 'F-you. You're a failed wrestler.' Oh, my God...Talk about hitting someone between the eyes with something that they don't want to hear," the WWE Hall of Famer said on "Busted Open Radio." "I don't think Nick Aldis is a failed wrestler at all. However, that line hits home...GUNTHER and Nick Aldis in 30 seconds makes me want to see Nick Aldis come out of retirement and wrestle GUNTHER."

It's been three years since Aldis last wrestled. Prior to signing with the WWE, "The National Treasure" was all that his name implied, as he became a record-setting champion to the NWA World Heavyweight Championship twice, with his second reign lasting 1,043 days. As for GUNTHER, the "Career Killer" has also set his own records, by becoming the longest reigning NXT United Kingdom and Men's Intercontinental Champion in company history. Both stars are currently "suspended" until further notice.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.