Details On WWE ID Talent Pulled From Indie Show Streaming On MyAEW

Last month, it was revealed numerous WWE ID talent had been pulled from events put on by promotions that are now airing on AEW's overseas streaming network, MyAEW. This week, it was revealed by PRODUCE that two more ID talent, Chazz "Starboy" Hall and Marcus Mathers will not be appearing on PRODUCE: Volume 2 on July 16, with the promotion's X account going as far as to wish Mathers the best on his WWE journey. On Thursday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer said the quiet part out loud, regarding ID talents being pulled.

"Seems pretty clear what's going on here," Alvarez said."WWE doesn't want ID talent on a promotion airing on MyAEW."

Meltzer noted that when the WWE ID program began, the talent were told they could work anywhere against anyone, including AEW talent. Meltzer said in the long run, of course this was going to happen.

"They've been pulling a lot of ID talent, and some of it is because they give them the dates for the taping at the last minute, and these guys have already made other dates," he said. "So, that's some of it. But, some of the people being pulled, in this case, I think it's a situation where if you're on MyAEW, I think WWE's probably not going to want their talent on there, even when they signed these people, there would be no restrictions to where they worked, who they worked against, or anything."

It was revealed PRODUCE would begin streaming on MyAEW at the beginning of June. Since its launch in March, multiple other independent promotions have announced they would be working with MyAEW.

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