JBL Hopes Road Dogg Takes Over TNA Creative

Following the departure of its department head Tommy Dreamer, changes within TNA's creative team are reportedly ongoing, with former "WWE SmackDown" co-lead writer Brian "Road Dogg" James put forth as a potential new member. On a recent edition of "Something To Wrestle," WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield expressed support toward the idea of James specifically becoming TNA's new head of creative.

"I'd like to see him have creative control and I'd like to see what he can do," JBL said. "I think he's a guy who could handle that. A lot of guys cannot handle the creative control. They need something to temper them. They need something to filter them. They need something to take away some of their craziness or some of their ideas that are bad. You need a Vince McMahon to be able to be the guy who has the final decision. I think Road Dogg could handle this. I'd love to see it happen because I think he's smart enough to make it work."

As of last week, reports pointed to James starting his TNA creative work at the 2026 Slammiversary event, set in Boston, Massachusetts on June 28. Meanwhile, Hunter "Delirious" Johnson was expected to step up in Dreamer's place as the lead TNA booker, with James and Vice President of TV Production Eric Tompkins working in tandem to assist him.

A new update from PWInsider indicated that James was indeed backstage at Slammiversary. His deal with TNA, however, has not been made official as the two sides are reportedly still sorting out details even as of today. TNA has yet to make any announcement regarding James' status with them.