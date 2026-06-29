Tommy Dreamer Opens Up About Aftermath Of TNA Departure, Says He's Proud & At Peace

WWE Hall of Famer and "WWE NXT" Head of Creative/Booker Shawn Michaels once told Tommy Dreamer, "If you get 80 percent of your vision to happen, it's a win." And for seven years, Dreamer's ideas for TNA was, for the most part, tailored off of his own visions successfully. Nearly two weeks ago, Dreamer announced that he had left his head of creative position in TNA. Though everything is still fresh, Dreamer is grateful for his tenure there, and believes he did the best job he could for the Nashville-based company.

"I'm super happy, super proud," the former head of creative said when asked on "Busted Open" how he felt about his overall performance behind the scenes in TNA. "There's so many people that think that they understand, but they don't...There are so many things that go on to it...you always have to make so many pivots or so many changes. I learned a lot, you know, of course, from other people: Paul Heyman, Dusty Rhodes, Terry Funk, Mick Foley, all of these people helped me so, so much."

Though he feels like he is at a crossroads post-departure, Dreamer couldn't have asked for a better position. He concluded his overall thoughts by saying that he feels at peace and is okay if that was his last stint – at that level – in pro wrestling.

"I'm at peace in my life. Everything is okay. I'm going to miss the people also so much," he added. "I love being creative. I love dealing with people. It's a 24/7 job. I'm going to miss working with the people who were part of my life for so, so long."

Meanwhile, TNA is coming off its annual summertime pay-per-view event, Slammiversary, from this past Sunday. Prior to the show, the talk around the industry was that WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (Brian James) was going to fill Dreamer's former role. In the latest reports, it appears James will be part of the creative table, just not the head of it. As it stands now, the plan is for him to work alongside Vice-President of TV Productions Eric Tompkins and its Head Booker Hunter Johnson (Delirious).

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.