HOFer Jeff Jarrett 'Hates' Speculation Around Potential Sami Zayn WWE Title Loss

Jeff Jarrett has hit out at the naysayers who doubt Sami Zayn as WWE Champion, praising Zayn's talent and ability.

After Zayn's world title win at Night of Champions, many have suggested that the new champion will lose the title soon, a sentiment Jarrett addressed on his "My World" podcast, saying he doesn't like to hear it.

"Congrats, Sami. Man, El Generico, long grind, long time coming. We could go on and on about the personal feel-good part about it," he began. "But kind of right in the middle of all this, you can already hear the day after he wins it, 'How's he going to lose it?' I hate that personally for Sami. You know, the word 'transition champion' — I've always looked at that a little sideways. I get it. It's almost become more of a — I don't want to call it a slang term — but maybe an overused term. At the end of the day, you can say 'transition,' yes, but whoever is a 'transition champion,' the company believed enough in you to make you champion."

Jarrett acknowledges that Zayn's physique doesn't scream world champion, but argues that he is a good in-ring worker. He also credited him for playing a huge part in the Bloodline storyline, which has been one of WWE's most popular stories in recent history.

"I truly believe you take Sami out of The Bloodline story, and we don't have nothing. I mean, remotely. I think he was the real catalyst. If there were Oscars for back-to-back years, he would have gotten Best Supporting Role because he's the one who really made that dynamic gel. You can look at Jey Uso, you've got to give Sami a ton of credit, in my opinion, for his rise," Jarrett added.

He thinks highly of Zayn's ability and understanding of the pro wrestling business, asserting that he knows how to use his talent as well as anyone in the industry. Zayn's "transition champion" credentials will be put to the test on "WWE Raw" when he takes on former champion Cody Rhodes.