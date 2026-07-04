WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Assesses Road Dogg's Chances In TNA

Eric Bischoff has argued why Road Dogg is the perfect fit for TNA Wrestling, but urged fans to be patient.

Road Dogg has been linked with the creative role in TNA, following the departure of Tommy Dreamer, and Bischoff discussed on his "83 Weeks" podcast how Road Dogg can turn things around for the promotion.

"I think Road Dogg is absolutely the [right choice] — and I've never worked with him — but based on what I know of him from people who I have worked with, based on my — I won't say conversations with him — but things I've heard him discuss in detail, whether it be in interviews or other things," he began. "Just getting a feel for his approach to the business that way, I think he's [the right choice], and knowing first hand what he had to learn in order to be in the position that he was in WWE for such a very long period of time."

Bischoff believes that the Hall of Famer's wrestling and backstage experience make him one of the most suitable people for the role. But he warned fans to temper their expectations, arguing that he can't turn things around overnight.

"Everybody's also going to raise their expectations to a point that, unless he delivers something that, you know, turns the world upside down, which is impossible — the talent he's got is the talent he's got. He's walking into stories that preexisted him. And no matter how much talent he may have, or vision anybody, including Road Dogg, may have for the product going forward, it's going to take a year or two years to build there. And anybody who thinks that you're going to come up with some rabbit and pull it out of your hat and all of a sudden turn your fortune around over the course of two or three months should not be near the television business," said Bischoff.

The former WCW executive thinks Road Dogg should make gradual changes and build from there, citing the improvements TNA President Carlos Silva has made as the perfect foundation.