Young Bucks Says Injured AEW Stars Are Taking It 'Step By Step

The Young Bucks have discussed two AEW stars who are currently out of action, Adam Cole and Kota Ibushi, and how they're doing in their recovery from injury.

There's been no update on Cole's status and his recovery since the announcement of his injury last year. The Young Bucks, in recent months, have spoken about Cole, stating that it's a step-by-step process for him, which they reiterated once again in their recent Q&A session.

"He's doing well. It's step by step for him and day by day, so he's taking it one step at a time. But he is getting better. He's improving. So that's a good thing. We just love him. We love him dearly. So just think of him and say a prayer for him 'cause we all need it," said Nick Jackson.

Another star who has been injured is Ibushi, who suffered an injury last October, with recent reports casting doubt on whether he will ever return to the ring. The Young Bucks also gave an update on Ibushi's injury, with Nick adding that he, too, is in the same boat as Cole and is improving.

"Same [as Cole]. Step by step as well," they replied.

Ibushi's injury happened in a match against Josh Alexander last year, when he broke his femur and required two surgeries. When asked about Keith Lee, another star who has been out for a long time and hasn't wrestled since 2023, Nick said he wasn't sure how he was doing but wished him well.