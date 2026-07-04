AEW's Nick Jackson Provides Return Timetable

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) had their hands full in their triple threat match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door against El Sky Team (Místico and Máscara Dorada) and Unbound Co. (Shingo Takagi and Titán) last Sunday. Though victorious in their feat, the Bucks are still feeling the effects from their fight. Nick revealed on their most recent "Being The Elite" livestream that he and his brother are banged up, and aren't cleared to compete at the moment. But not to worry; they'll be back in action very soon.

"No, I'm not cleared to wrestle today, but I'll be cleared in maybe a week or so," the former three-time AEW World Tag Team Champion said.

Joking how this announcement would turn into a headline, what they didn't think they'd witnessed was another big headline, in that their friend and Elite teammate Kenny Omega would accept the career-defining stipulations attached to his challenge for the AEW World Championship against MJF next Wednesday at "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break."

Should Omega lose to "The Salt of the Earth," he will no longer be able to challenge for the coveted prize ever again. The same fate his former tag team partner and friend "Hangman" Adam Page fell into. MJF and Omega have only squared off twice against one another. Going into their third singles match, the world champion has a 2-0 lead over "The Best Bout Machine."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Being The Elite" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.