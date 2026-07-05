Kevin Nash Says He's Made 'Inroads' With SAG And WWE

The word "unionize" still remains both a taboo word and a steep mountain to climb in professional wrestling. No matter how the industry tries to evolve itself, the debate on if on-screen, off-screen, and retirees should be offered proper benefits under the union banner remains bleak. Kevin Nash, who's an advocate and member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), is doing his part in trying to leave the industry better than how he came into it by figuring out how WWE talent can be represented through SAG. However, no discussions have been made by either side yet. Speaking on his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash described his attempt to bridge the two, and what it's like to be a member of SAG.

"I just wish that the WWE guys were getting a bigger percentage of what was being brought in than they are," the Hall of Famer said. "I'd like for it to be an open door...it'll never get there...I made some inroads with SAG...I don't think people realize, if you're a member of SAG, you have to pay a percentage of your dues of what you make. I don't know if it's two or three percent or whatever it is, but you know, I'm still quarterly paying $800, $900 just to be a member of SAG just on residuals."

For a while now, Nash has not been in favor of TKO's (the parent company of WWE) handling of WWE talent, especially those who have taken pay cuts recently. Since the most recent list of releases this past April and May, Nash has advised talents currently on the payroll to come together and either unionize or learn how they can join SAG to better protect themselves.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.