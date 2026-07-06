Tommy Dreamer Sees No Heels Or Faces In WWE SummerSlam Main Event

Former TNA executive Tommy Dreamer has explained why he feels that the match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship will not have babyfaces or heels.

The match between the former friends was confirmed on last week's "WWE Raw" after Rollins challenged the World Heavyweight Champion to a match, so that they can go head-to-head one last time. Dreamer, on "Busted Open After Dark," said that the match is just another chapter in the duo's long history.

"There's going to be no heels, no babyfaces. Two over guys just going at it for the third time. Roman and Seth, we've seen it a lot of times. This is just another wrinkle to how both guys are. Seth being the babyface, Roman being Roman. And it was just executed perfectly," he began. "Seth is putting over how great Roman is. Then in the audio, where Roman's like, 'Man, for the first time, I'm not hearing you lie.' So it's like we're putting our differences aside for the betterment of what? The betterment of the match."

Dreamer is convinced that the Rollins-Reigns clash will headline one night of SummerSlam, while Brock Lesnar against Oba Femi, the other blockbuster match at the show, will main event the other night.

"I feel this could probably be both main events for night one and night two have been set up perfectly," he said. "For this, in Minnesota, it's a big-fight feel. And Hell in a Cell [Femi vs. Lesnar], I pretty much feel it's got to go last. And then for the world title, I feel it's got to go last as well."

Reigns and Rollins last wrestled each other in a triple threat match also involving CM Punk, which happened at WrestleMania 41 in 2025, while their last singles match against each other was in 2022 at the Royal Rumble. Rollins, in that match, won by disqualification when Reigns was the world champion.