Matt Hardy Confused By Sami Callihan's TNA Departure

Matt Hardy doesn't know the reason behind Sami Callihan's exit from TNA Wrestling, but detailed one aspect of Callihan's contribution that he will greatly miss.

Callihan was one of the many who exited TNA recently, and after his release, he revealed that he would have been a good fit to take over TNA's creative. Hardy addressed that topic on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, claiming that he didn't know the reason for Callihan's exit.

"I mean, I don't know how all that stuff goes," replied Hardy when asked about Callihan's desire to do more in TNA, but wasn't given the opportunity. "Sami is very proud and takes a lot of pride in REVOLVER [his promotion], obviously, and I think he's doing a great job with that. One thing I can say personally that I will miss about Sami is whenever we would have T-shirt ideas, he would reach out to us and we would give him our ideas, and almost all of our T-shirts that you've seen that have been the cool ones for the last year and a half, two years — and we've had some really great ones — they were Sami designs. So I will miss that."

Callihan has extensive experience overseeing creative, as he runs his own promotion, REVOLVER, which has been running events for a decade. Hardy admitted that he doesn't know the whole truth behind Callihan's departure, but stated that there were positives to his time in the promotion.

"But, yeah, I don't know exactly why all that went down, but there were a lot of positives that Sami did bring. But, you know, sometimes there are things that are beyond my knowledge and beyond my pay grade that are happening that I'm not aware of," Hardy added.

After leaving TNA, Callihan made scathing remarks about TNA's creative team, criticizing the build to this year's Slammiversary pay-per-view, while also asserting that the creative team could have done better.