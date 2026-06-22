Sami Callihan Offers Assessment Of TNA Creative Following His Exit

Last week, former in-ring talent turned producer/agent for TNA, Sami Callihan, was informed his services were no longer needed, creating a bittersweet end to his near decade long career there. Now that his responsibilities there are in the rearview mirror, the former Impact World Champion provided an honest and candid assessment on the creative side of things over at the Nashville-based promotion.

"I don't think at TNA, over the past couple of years, I don't think that team has been proper. I think that team has been 30, 40 percent correct," Callihan said on "Busted Open Radio." "I think there's all the ingredients, but I don't think the recipe has been done right. And that's not s**ting on Tommy [Dreamer] or anyone else...I saw that [Nic] Nemeth on here said, 'Things have been kind of weird in the locker room.' One hundred percent. And it's not that people hate anything or anything else. TNA could be so much better if the synergy could align properly."

Later in his interview, Callihan provided an example of where the creative flow seems to be off balance, and that's with its upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view event. Though he helped put things together for the annual summertime event, the former star felt there was a lack of buildup and excitement towards it.

"I don't think the build for Slammiversary this year has been great," he revealed. "I brought it up before...The last two years, we have had ginormous folks... I don't think our big events this year have had the greatest builds."

While most enjoy the pleasure of speaking ill about their former employer, Callihan actually commended TNA President Carlos Silva for the strides he's made since his tenure began, including getting TNA on a major television channel with AMC. However, he acknowledges that every time the company has taken one step forward, fate tends to send them two steps back. He hopes the company can prosper through this shakeup.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.