AEW's Roderick Strong Remembers Lessons From WWE NXT

With over 26 years in the business, AEW star Roderick Strong has turned into one of the most respected veterans in wrestling. But even Strong is still willing to learn new lessons, something he did a decade ago during his time with "WWE NXT." Appearing on "What Happened When," Strong received a fan question asking what he learned from working with both Triple H and Shawn Michaels during his six years with the promotion. He revealed he learned a lot of little things from them, was also being impressed with how both were always available to talk with talent.

"I mean, he [Triple H] really helped me with understanding [about] taking my time," Strong said. "Like, when it's necessary and when it's not. You know, [he] really helped me understand how to view things from a character interaction standpoint, and not just 'a thing that I want to do' standpoint, cause those don't always mesh.

"It's been stated about him, how hands on he is, and how helpful. If you have questions and stuff, he was always open to answer anything and be available, at least for a little bit, as much as he could. And that was something I really liked about him. Him and Shawn, just helping keep an open mind about things...No idea is a dumb idea. It just sparks other ideas, you know?"

Strong has carried over those lessons as he continues to find success in AEW right now. A former AEW International Champion, Strong currently finds himself as part of the Conglomeration stable, and is one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside long-time friend Kyle O'Reilly and former nemesis Orange Cassidy.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription