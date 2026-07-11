AEW's MVP Looks Back On Historic Match With WWE HOFer Ric Flair

AEW star MVP has accomplished so much in his career that it's easy to forget some of his most memorable moments. One that often falls through the cracks is the 2008 Royal Rumble, where MVP, then WWE United States Champion, faced WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, then in the midst of his first retirement tour. On the latest episode of "Marking Out," MVP looked back on the match, and the importance it held to him in facing a legend like Flair, even if the latter has had more than a few controversies sprout up since then.

"You can have your opinions of Ric Flair," MVP said. "But when we talk about professional wrestling in the United States, Ric Flair is one of the most important players in the history of professional wrestling. And...a few interesting facts about this match. This was Ric Flair's last match in Madison Square Garden, and my first. This is the first match, my first match [there]. I had done some things in the Garden, but my first match in Madison Square Garden was against the great Ric Flair at Royal Rumble...where if I beat him, he has to retire."

MVP came close to retiring Flair, even getting a three count before the referee saw Flair's foot on the ropes and reversed the decision. In the end, Flair would recover and continue his career after submitting MVP with his trademark Figure Four Leg Lock. It would be a few months before Flair would finally call it a career for the first time, losing to Shawn Michaels in a memorable encounter at WrestleMania 24.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription