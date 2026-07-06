Matt Hardy Credits Tommy Dreamer For Taking On 'Thankless' TNA Role

Since Tommy Dreamer departed from TNA as its head of creative, there has been a lot of chatter out there, both good and bad. Many did not see this move coming so soon and abruptly by the former ECW cornerstone. However, it did, and now the question remains who will take over his former position. While that is still being discussed, the now five-time TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy had a lot to say about Dreamer's exit, more specifically, how meaningful he was towards the company's trajectory from 2024 up until his departure.

"I love Tommy Dreamer being great to me, been great to Jeff. I do think he was an integral part of us getting onto AMC, and a lot of the stuff that went down in 2025," Matt said on his "Extreme Life" podcast. "Was he perfect? No, of course not. No one's going to be. That's a very thankless job to be in. And as far as the change goes, I get that sometimes things do have to change. It is what it is at the end of the day...But I just think all of the negative stuff, it just feels like people are piling up on him more than anything else...Overall, he's a good guy and he wants the best for everyone."

Speaking of Matt's brother Jeff, on a personal note, Dreamer mentioned working with Jeff was a highlight of his while behind the creative desk. Though it's hard to say goodbye to something that was once a big part of your identity and your life, Dreamer admitted that he is at peace since parting ways with TNA.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.