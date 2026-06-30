Tommy Dreamer's Favorite Moments As TNA Booker Involve Jeff Hardy, WWE's Naomi

Tommy Dreamer has discussed his time as part of TNA Wrestling's creative team and shared his two proudest moments.

Dreamer was part of TNA's creative team over the last few years, and on "Busted Open," he named WWE star Naomi's run in TNA Wrestling, as well as Jeff Hardy's return — and the reaction of several TNA stars to it — as his proudest moments.

"I would say my favorite moment of everything — man, there's so many, but like, I was so proud of Naomi. And her becoming the champion that I always knew that woman was like, and I, you know. I don't know these people and then I get to have a relationship with them," he began. "My favorite moment has to be Chicago, Matt Hardy versus Moose, and we hit Jeff Hardy, and I was downstairs, it's a smaller venue, [and] when I'm working, I'm all over the place, and I just wanted to see all the boys watching Jeff Hardy. Nobody knew he was there, and when the music hit, I remember Leon Slater standing up, and he goes, 'No way.' And when Jeff walked out there, Leon started jumping up and down, and he was going, 'No way, no way.' And he starts high-fiving the other wrestlers, and they're high-fiving. We're wrestlers, right? And he literally was jumping up and down because that was his favorite wrestler, and he got to be a fan again and freaking out."

Dreamer recalled Slater being awestruck when he met Jeff Hardy. Hardy, at first, didn't know who Slater was, but when Matt Hardy reminded him that he performs the Swanton 450, Jeff's eyes lit up, asking Slater how he did the move.

Dreamer drew parallels between Slater's meeting with Jeff Hardy and one he had many years ago, when he met Dusty Rhodes — his hero — for the first time. The former TNA executive stated that he was proud of such moments, as he believes that it was his job to do it.