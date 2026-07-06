Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Announces Pregnancy

It's a day of celebration for former WWE star Mandy Rose and her husband, former "NXT" talent Tino Sabbatelli. In an Instagram post, Rose announced that she was pregnant with the couple's first child, and apparently has been for some time. Rose included video showing her and Sabbatelli finding out she was expecting, followed by a montage that included Rose receiving an ultrasound, and a recent photoshoot the couple recently took part in, where Rose was shown to be far along with her pregnancy.

"God's timing is always greater than our plans," Rose said. "The biggest blessing has been quietly growing behind the scenes."

Rose's announcement was met with great enthusiasm, with several former colleagues commenting on the post to congratulate her. Among the names were current WWE Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, AEW/ROH stars The IInspiration, Dax Harwood and Tay Melo, Fallon Henley, CJ Perry, former MMA fighter and AEW star Paige VanZant, TNA star Ash By Elegance, Rose's former tag team partner and TNA star Daria Rae, former WWE stars Kacy Catanzaro, Tenille Dashwood, and Kelly Kelly, and Rose's former Toxic Attraction stablemate Jacy Jayne.

Rose and Sabbatelli first met while working in WWE, and began dating in the spring of 2018. Four years later, the couple became engaged and would eventually marry in 2024. Though Rose hasn't ruled out wrestling again, neither she nor Sabbatelli have stepped into a wrestling ring in years, with Rose last competing in December 2022 before WWE released her, while Sabbatelli's last match was back in 2020 during his brief return to WWE.