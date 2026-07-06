AEW Star Darby Allin Shares Closer Look At 'Sketchy' Forbidden Door Moment

Former AEW World Champion Darby Allin is no stranger to death-defying stunts, including his actions both in and out of the ring, but one spot at AEW's recent pay-per-view event may have been a little much, even for him. Allin recently shared a video to social media of a spot at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door that he called "sketchy."

Allin competed alongside Konosuke Takeshita and The Conglomeration's Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong, against the Don Callis Family's Andrade El Idolo, Jake Doyle, Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, and AEW World Champion MJF in a chaotic 12-man steel cage match at the event. The Dave Meltzer-rated five-star match featured a variety of wild spots, including one where MJF hit Allin with a back-body drop, sending him face-first into thumbtacks.

The former champion shared a look at the spot to his Instagram account, one where you can see his face clearly as he falls. As Allin hits the tacks, cheek first, he comes up like he's surprised even himself, and clearly winces at the impact.

"Thumbtacks to face was sketchy," Allin captioned the video.

According to Meltzer, the multi-man cage match is likely to become a Forbidden Door staple. It doesn't, however, seem like taking thumb tacks to the face will be a staple for Allin moving forward.

At the event, it was Briscoe and friends to overcome the Don Callis Family, now sans Andrade, who turned babyface during the match. Briscoe hit Doyle with a Jay Driller for the victory, after Andrade neutralized the champion with an elbow.