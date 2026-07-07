TNA Champ Nic Nemeth Explains Why The Promotion Is 'Lucky' To Have Matt & Jeff Hardy

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth has spoken glowingly about the Hardys and their influence in TNA.

Since their return to TNA, The Hardys have become key figures in the promotion and were recently crowned TNA World Tag Team Champions once again. Following their win at Slammiversary, Nemeth explained on "Busted Open" why the promotion should be grateful to have the celebrated tag team.

"I know how lucky we are to have the Hardys with TNA, and to have them associated with TNA, and be there every night doing something. And they could be, at this point, doing parade float waves, and having two-minute matches, or just being an ambassador, or just managing. I'm telling you this now, I watch them wrestle every week with TNA, they're at the same pace as 15 years ago," said Nemeth.

Nemeth is astonished by how the Hardys are able to keep putting on great performances each week, despite the toll that their bodies have been put through all these years in the business.

"It's ridiculous, I don't know how they do it, I don't know how their bodies would stand it, but all the car crashes they've been through, and they continue to, week in and week out, wrestle with TNA, and not that bulls**t, hey we're happy you're here, it's kind of weird to watch you move around, it's cringey, but you're out here, you get a bob and wave. These guys are kicking ass every week, and at every pay-per-view, when I am following them in the main event, going, holy crap, how do I follow that?" he added.

He also highlighted another aspect of The Hardys that has impressed him, which is their role as ambassadors for the promotion. He pointed out that they consistently have the longest autograph lines each week and remain at the venue for several hours after the show ends. Nemeth said the brothers do everything in their power to promote TNA, and ended by stating that the duo is the greatest tag team.