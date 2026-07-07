WWE NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo Welcomes New Child

It's been a good year so far for NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo. He's at the top of his game on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday nights, and he just recently welcomed his first child alongside wife Isabella. D'Angelo took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to announce the birth and share a few photos of the couple's newborn.

"Vincenzo James Ariola," D'Angelo wrote. "My little boy."

The NXT Champion shared a photo of himself holding his son, as well as two images of the little one. The couple first announced they were expecting in a sweet post to Isabella's Instagram account on Valentine's Day.

Vincenzo James Ariola My little boy. pic.twitter.com/N7ahRvbkne — Tony D'Angelo (@TonyDangeloWWE) July 7, 2026

D'Angelo, whose real name is Joseph Ariola, and his wife married in December 2024 after being engaged for almost two years. Photos of their big day were also posted to Instagram.

The former "Don of 'NXT,'" an almost five-year veteran of the brand, captured the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver 2026. He dethroned Joe Hendry, and bested Ethan Page and Ricky Saints in a four-way match. Before that, the star returned to "NXT" following a months-long hiatus after shedding his mafia boss gimmick at Deadline, where he took out Iron Survivor Challenge winner Je'Von Evans and began to set his sights on the gold.

Since capturing the title, he's successfully defended it against Page, Tavion Heights, Kam Hendrix and most recently at Great American Bash, Naraku. As of this writing, D'Angelo has not been advertised for Tuesday's edition of "NXT," and he was taken out on the stage by Naraku last week.