Booker T Has One Piece Of Advice For Nikki Blackheart Following Her Debut On WWE NXT

The former Nikki Blackheart, who confirmed on social media on Tuesday ahead of "WWE NXT" that she has a new ring name, made her debut at the very end of last week's show. Following Kelani Jordan's victory over Tatum Paxley, Blackheart took to the ring and beat down Paxley, putting her in a torture rack submission before the show went off the air.

When Blackheart put Paxley on her shoulders for the move, she gave fans in the WWE Performance Center a bit of a scare when it almost appeared as if her knees had buckled. On an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, "NXT' commentator Booker T offered some advice to "NXT's" latest star, who he said is going to be "big."

"I love her aggression, man," he said. "You can see when she lays it in, you ain't gotta think twice about it. You ain't got to tell her to do it twice. You get whacked. I love it. But, the one thing I gotta make sure I give Nikki Blackheart a little advice on, when she made her debut, when she came in and picked the girl up for the torture rack, she almost looked like she went down and she almost hurt her knee. One thing, you never really want to work a cold muscle. You make sure you warm that muscle up and think about what you gotta do when you go out there, opposed to just going out there and doing it."

Blackheart revealed she'll be known as Reina Volcán in "NXT." Reports of her signing with WWE began following her tryout at the beginning of the year.

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