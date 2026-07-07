Former Nikki Blackheart Confirms New WWE Ring Name One Week After NXT Debut

Last week's episode of "NXT" ended with former independent wrestler Nikki Blackheart laying out Tatum Paxley with an attack, only Blackheart was never identified by any name. It was soon revealed that WWE was still trying to figure out the new name that Blackheart would be going by, but would have an answer before this week's episode. That turned out to be accurate.

Taking to X Tuesday afternoon, Blackheart posted a long goodbye to her old name, including several photos of her wearing a Blackheart top to do so. She also revealed her new name in "NXT" would be Reina Volcán, and she made clear that fans didn't need to bother trying to translate it.

"Nikki Blackheart, thank you for one hell of a ride," the post said. "When I first chose the name, I remember asking my coach Gangrel what he thought. He had been part of The Blackhearts in Japan, so his opinion meant a lot. He didn't hesitate. He told me 'Do it.' Then said 'Just make sure you represent it well.' From that day on, I did my best to live up to those words.

"My gear girl, Chelsea, made me this top a while ago, and I could never find the "perfect" time to wear it. Turns out, today was the perfect time. Thank you to everyone who helped put Nikki Blackheart on the map, and for all the love and support you've shown me throughout this journey. I'll never take it for granted. On to new beginnings. P.S. It's not "Queen Volcano" or "Queen of Volcanoes." It's Reina Volcán... not everything needs to be translated."