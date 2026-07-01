Backstage Report On Wrestler Debuting On WWE NXT Without A Name

The end of last night's episode of "NXT" featured a debut when a new member of the women's division attacked former NXT Women's North American and NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley. Those with a keen eye may have recognized the attacker as recent signee Nikki Blackheart. Those unfamiliar with Blackheart, however, were left with a mystery, as the commentators never gave her a name. That's because, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline, there's a hold up in WWE's attempt to give Blackheart a new name.

"Apparently some trademark things involving Nikki Blackheart aren't finalized, which is why she had no name whatsoever in her NXT debut last night," Alvarez said. "But she'll likely have a name by this time next week."

While Blackheart's lack of name was odd, her attack on Paxley was still able to leave a strong impression. Not only did she leave Paxley laying with a serious of lariats, but she would finish Paxley off with a Torture Rack, at one point racking Paxley so hard that Blackheart's knee appeared to buckle from the force. The fans, however, were not impressed with Blackheart's actions, booing her as the screen went to black.

A trainee of former WWE star Gangrel, Blackheart had spent the first two years of her career working the independent scene before word emerged that WWE had signed her back in March. Blackheart was later confirmed to be signed when she was revealed as part of the new class of WWE Performance Center signees in May, alongside Mason Rook, Lacey Simon and Marcus Brown. Blackheart has since been working "NXT" live events under her surname, Martinez, though it's unclear if that's the name she will be using going forward.