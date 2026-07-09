AEW Dynamite Beach Break - 7/8/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

It feels strange to say that a Chris Jericho match could have been a bit more in the year 2026, but I thought his "Dynamite"-opening match against Tommaso Ciampa in the beautiful venue of The Baycare Sound in Clearwater, Florida, could have used a stipulation to further show off how cool the venue was. The pair started off with a brawl around the beach-themed set on the stage before the bell rang, and I just thought it would be more fun to keep that up throughout the match.

It was really the only bout on the show tonight that could have been slightly sillier, for lack of a better term, to really show off the uniqueness of the venue. AEW World Champion MJF and Omega also utilized the environment a bit, but there were already high stakes to their match.

Ciampa bloodied Jericho after hitting the Fairytale Ending on top of the steps, which looked brutal. The pair also utilized a bucket of sand in the ring, right in front of referee Aubrey Edwards' line of sight. They were halfway to a hardcore stipulation match anyway, and I just think AEW could have gone all in (pun not intended) with it. Obviously, not knowing the logistics of The Baycare Sound, it would have been fun if they could have brawled through the crowd for a moment, as there was a lot more light for their match. Even if they just battled back to the set after the match officially got underway and knocked each other around with weapons and pool floaties, the theming of it all could have been really fun.

I also really thought this was at least the pair's second match, but nope, only their first bout in what I can only hope, for Ciampa's sake, won't be a best-of-three series. I guess they've just talked so much s*** to one another on "AEW Collision" that I figured this had already been done before. But, if this match was some kind of street fight, beach fight, whatever clever name you want to call it, Ciampa's victory could have been more decisive, and could potentially lead to their feud wrapping with just a single match. Sadly, I think Jericho is headed for his "Redemption" at the end of the month.

I suppose a one-and-done is too much to ask for when it comes to Jericho, and despite this not being a bad match, by any means, I just thought it could have been a little more on what was overall an excellent, jam-packed episode of "Dynamite." The set and venue overall looked incredible, and it should have been Jericho and Ciampa to help show it off a little more.

Written by Daisy Ruth