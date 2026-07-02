AEW Dynamite 7/1/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

The Don Callis Family are always a major presence on any AEW show, mainly because there are so many members that you come out of some shows wondering if you have somehow joined the group without realizing it. They are one of the most consistent groups in wrestling in terms of in-ring work, but that can make some the stories outside of the ring feel a bit strange, and this week's show didn't really land for me.

Let's set the scene. Andrade El Idolo broke away from the group at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 and had the crowd in the palm of his hand when coming out for a promo on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite." Before he could ever really get going, he's attacked by members of the family and is quickly ushered out of sight so Kevin Knight could get ready for his match with Lio Rush. That match happens, and for as over as Rush is right now, it didn't really do anything for either guy — only for Darby Allin to come out and want a shot at the AEW TNT Championship, which Knight was going to accept if it wasn't for Callis who basically told Darby he should be in jail. Also, just for good measure, "Speedball" Mike Bailey watched on from the crowd and did nothing.

All of that happened and I don't think anyone benefited from anything. Andrade, who has been angling for an AEW World Championship match with MJF, now looks to be stuck in the Don Callis vortex that Kenny Omega was stuck in for what felt like 58 years. Knight, who has also been looking for a match against Maxwell Jacob Friedman, had one of his least impressive showings in his AEW run so far and doesn't look like he will be getting that shot anytime soon. Darby, who was the AEW World Champion just over a month ago, is now chasing a title he had no interest in previously. "Speedball" looks like he's been forgotten about in the midst of all of this, and Rush got made to look like a dweeb.

Don't get me wrong, the eventual match between Darby and Knight will be great, especially if their previous two encounters are anything to go by. However, there were a lot of moving parts in this part of the show and it didn't feel like they all moved in the right direction. Hopefully this was just a bumpy start to a big summer for the biggest family in AEW.

Written by Sam Palmer