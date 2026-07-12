NWA's Billy Corgan Says WWE Execs Triple H & Nick Khan Have Treated Him 'Like Gold'

For nearly a decade, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has served as the president of the National Wrestling Alliance, keeping the long-running promotion afloat and maintaining a presence on the independent scene. Among the performers that have wrestled in the NWA as of late is WWE star Natalya (AKA Nattie), and appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Corgan praised WWE's Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Nick Khan for their conduct in making it happen.

"Of course, thank you, Nick Khan and Triple H," Corgan said. "Their support of the NWA is mind-blowing to me. Of course, WWE is the industry leader; they drive most of the conversation ... but behind the scenes, WWE has treated me like gold. I have nothing but praise for them; they've just been amazing with me. ... Maybe that's just, at the end of the day, Triple H being a fan of old-school NWA. It means something to him that the NWA's come back, too."

Nattie will be wrestling in the NWA again at the company's next major show, NWA 78, on July 25, 2026. Other wrestlers on the card include former WWE star Heath Slater as well as indie performers Effy, "Thrillbilly" Silas Mason, and more.

Last year, Nattie began making appearances for promotions outside of WWE after getting permission from the company's top brass. In addition to NWA, she has wrestled for GCW's Bloodsport imprint as well as Booker T's Reality of Wrestling. All the while, she's remained active in WWE, including a recent title challenge against Kendal Grey, who holds the NXT Women's Championship.