TNA's Nic Nemeth Looks Back On WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase Cash-In

Nic Nemeth may be the current TNA World Champion, but once upon a time, he was WWE World Heavyweight Champion after successfully cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Alberto Del Rio in 2013. It's known as one of the loudest crowd reactions in modern WWE history, and Nemeth took to "Busted Open Radio" to remember the lead-up to the moment.

"'I got three or four ideas. If we get one in there, it's a win, compared to you telling me to come down here, cash in the briefcase, and 1-2-3, pin,'" he said. "If we find a way where I got locked in [Del Rio's] submission, they're going to be like, 'Not only did he cash in and they hate him so much he didn't win, he's going to tap out to an injured guy who wrestled already...' He let me get two solid, real believable finishes in, and we used Vince's finish as a big false finish to go, 'Oh my god, Nic can't even beat an injured guy with a finisher and a briefcase and now he's going to lose in front of everybody?'"

Nemeth said he watched his win back so many times in the weeks after it happened, and he loves seeing the crowd's reactions. He said some in the audience obviously believed he was getting screwed yet again. When Del Rio locked in the arm bar, Nemeth said he could just feel the crowd.

"I could feel like, 'This f'ing place. They're screwing this guy again,'" he said. "I felt like they, figuratively, are going to burn this place to the ground if I lose."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.