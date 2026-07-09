Maya World Says She'll Be 'Chasing' Feeling Of AEW Forbidden Door Match

Maya World may have come up short in the Women's Casino Gauntlet on "Dynamite: Beach Break," but she's still on an upward trajectory. While dealing with the tragic loss of her brother, World has been able to maintain her momentum in the ring. She entered the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament as a replacement for Sareee just days after her brother's death. She defeated Skye Blue and Athena before succumbing to Mercedes Moné in the tournament finals at Forbidden Door.

Even in loss, World is not defeated. During Highspots Sign It Live, "The It Girl" reflected on facing her idol, Moné. She doesn't believe the match will end up being a blip in her career.

"Mercedes is like my idol and honestly, I'll probably chase that feeling of being in the ring with her for the rest of my career," she said. "It was an amazing time."

While she will continue to chase that feeling, World has her sights set on Athena and the ROH Women's World Championship. ROH's next pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor is one week before AEW All In.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Highspots and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.