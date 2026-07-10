TNA Impact 7/9/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

So the Righteous, the System's Bear Bronson and Brian Myers, and the new pair of Ricky Sosa and Leon Slater had a three-way tag match this week. The System lost their Tag titles to the Hardys at Slammiversary, a four-way ladder match that also involved the Righteous. And the Righteous had also been feuding with the Hardys before their eventual title win.

Sosa and Slater are a little bit of a dream team, given Slater is growing into one of the best wrestlers in the world, and Sosa is very much following that same path. So this could have been a Number One Contenders match for the titles, there was more than enough precedent for it. Instead it was just a three-way tag for the sake of it, and it was a perfectly fine match.

But, ultimately, it just felt like a waste on multiple accounts; Sosa and Slater are wasted just wrestling three-way tag matches, the Righteous are better served leaning into the wacky narrative aspect of their characters like they had been with the Hardys. Bronson and Myers just aren't that compelling at all. But while everyone on the roster is being handed a "contractual Slammiversary rematch" and the Great Hands were challenging the new champions, they were losing a three-way tag match to Slater and Sosa.

This was just a formulaic match throwing those available together and resulting in something that was really only interesting for a third of the competitors involved. It'd be nice to have a little better, a little more thought through, and a little more forward-thinking booking. There was no point to this match, it wasn't that great, and didn't have any precedent or stakes involved.

Written by Max Everett