TNA Impact 7/9/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
There goes another "TNA Impact," as the company continues to do its best to build some momentum with title matches and storyline developments on tonight's episode. There were some things our team truly enjoyed from the show, while other aspects didn't quite make the landing.
Among the parts of the show that left an impression on our staff was the weekly injury report, the return of a much-needed Knockouts division star, and the promo segment involving Moose, Frankie Kazarian, and AJ Francis. Notably, neither of the title matches left enough of a mark to warrant our attention.
Anyone in search of a detailed rundown of the show, you can find that at our "TNA Impact" 7/9/2026 results page. Beyond this point you'll be reading the varying opinions of our team, and you can always feel free to share your own thoughts in the comments, whether you agree or disagree.
Hated: A segment not fit for a king
Frankie Kazarian and Moose may be two talented individuals with a list of accomplishments to back it up, but their edition of The King's Speech from this edition of "Impact" just didn't quite land for me.
I couldn't help but feel like this entire thing just fell flat, and was far, far longer than it needed to be as essentially a means of setting up a match between Moose and AJ Francis for next Thursday. I found myself getting quite bored as I sat through the verbal confrontation between Moose and Kazarian, which just dragged on without having any real intensity or stakes about what they were arguing over. It was missing that extra little fire from both performers that would've pushed it over the edge to make for a far more engaging watch.
I also didn't really feel like Francis and Expressions' portion of this segment really added a ton to this either. For one thing, it didn't really connect with me as to why Francis even bothered to tell Moose that Tom Brady apparently told him that Moose had left the NFL out of fear for him seeing as both of their times in the NFL were years ago at this point and don't really have any relevancy to anything that's going on. On the whole, none of this really ended up working and was a low point on a show where there wasn't much that stood out to me as being good.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Loved: Nic Nemeth's Injury Report
Ladies and germs. Now don't lose yourselves too much: Your TNA World Champion is healthy and hearty. It was confirmed on tonight's Injury Report, and it gave myself and our group a nice belly laugh. For that, I'm giving this message a love for the week.
I'll be honest: I wasn't sure how I felt after Nic Nemeth won the world championship at Slammiversary. At one point, I thought perhaps Eric Young or even Leon Slater would be perfect to carry the mantle after Mike Santana's departure. But I think the company made the right call on Nemeth. He's credible, has a great resume, a likeable heel, and he's funny as heck. The pelvic joke that was made at the end had me tearing up with laughter. As they say, "laughter is the best medicine." And this cocky report was the perfect ingredient to add to Nemeth's smug demeanor, and I love it! I think his run now will be light-years better than his previous reign.
As for the Injury Reports, I do appreciate these segments every week. I think it's neat how they broadcast in a professional manner why the wrestlers listed are either on the card or not for that episode. They keep the storylines feeling a little more authentic.
Written by Brie Coder
Hated: For the sake of it
So the Righteous, the System's Bear Bronson and Brian Myers, and the new pair of Ricky Sosa and Leon Slater had a three-way tag match this week. The System lost their Tag titles to the Hardys at Slammiversary, a four-way ladder match that also involved the Righteous. And the Righteous had also been feuding with the Hardys before their eventual title win.
Sosa and Slater are a little bit of a dream team, given Slater is growing into one of the best wrestlers in the world, and Sosa is very much following that same path. So this could have been a Number One Contenders match for the titles, there was more than enough precedent for it. Instead it was just a three-way tag for the sake of it, and it was a perfectly fine match.
But, ultimately, it just felt like a waste on multiple accounts; Sosa and Slater are wasted just wrestling three-way tag matches, the Righteous are better served leaning into the wacky narrative aspect of their characters like they had been with the Hardys. Bronson and Myers just aren't that compelling at all. But while everyone on the roster is being handed a "contractual Slammiversary rematch" and the Great Hands were challenging the new champions, they were losing a three-way tag match to Slater and Sosa.
This was just a formulaic match throwing those available together and resulting in something that was really only interesting for a third of the competitors involved. It'd be nice to have a little better, a little more thought through, and a little more forward-thinking booking. There was no point to this match, it wasn't that great, and didn't have any precedent or stakes involved.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: Jody Threat returns with a victory
TNA fans last saw Jody Threat when she battled Tessa Blanchard in a brutal Bunkhouse Match on the April 2 edition of "TNA Impact." Fortunately, that status changed when she returned to a TNA ring with a win in the first round of the Knockouts Television Championship tournament.
Given the number of departures from TNA this year, especially among the Knockouts roster, it's refreshing to see Threat back in action, and in turn, providing the division with a much-needed boost of energy. "The Wild Child" wasted little time doing that when she charged down to the ring and whipped her hair around for her match against Gabby Forza tonight.
With her vibrant spirit, it's honestly hard not to feel at least a little bit hype when watching Threat perform. And when some other parts of the "Impact" show appear dull, it's much appreciated.
Overall, Threat remains one of the best in-ring talents across all of TNA as well. That's why her placement in the Knockouts TV Title tournament makes sense. If anyone were to have the distinction of being the inaugural KO Television Champion, Threat is a solid candidate. She's reliable, lively, and already has experience with tag team titles in the company. So why not write the ultimate return with a trip to the finals of the tournament for singles gold?
Written by Ella Jay
Hated: Nic Nemeth's first title storyline is a bore
Nic Nemeth is the new TNA World Heavyweight Champion, and his first challenger will seemingly be his former protege KC Navarro. Following some short backstage segments, the two met for a promo battle on tonight's show that was interrupted by Nic's brother Ryan Nemeth, who attacked Navarro.
So far, nothing about this storyline has been terribly offensive. My biggest problem is that I haven't been truly excited about a TNA world title feud in the entire time we've been running this column. Nemeth's win was a chance for a fresh start, and I understand the inclination to run with Navarro because of the connection they share, but nothing has happened to draw me in as a viewer.
These two could certainly win me over as the storyline continues, and they'll probably at the very least have a good match over the title. However, it's not the kind of feud that's going to get people to tune in on a regular basis. The promotion has more work to do with Navarro before they successfully thrust him into this position.
Written by Nick Miller
Loved: Indie stars shine on TNA
Of the 16 women competing in the TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament, only two are not signed to a major wrestling promotion: Gabby Forza and Vicious Vicki Venuto. By that fact alone, I expected Forza and Venuto to suffer the fate of a squash match in the tourney's opening round. Much to my pleasant surprise, though, both had decent showings of offense and defense.
Venuto first impressed in her bout against Indi Hartwell. She even appeared on the verge of victory at one point as she escaped a Hart's Donut and rocked Hartwell with a cutter.
In her TNA debut, Forza took on two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion Jody Threat. Forza, known as "The Gnomie," notably wowed fans when she dropped Threat with a powerslam, then a spinout rack bomb for a near fall, which commentators calculated to 2.999.
While neither Forza nor Venuto emerged with a win tonight, both of their performances exceeded my booking expectations. They each made the most of their ten-minute time limit. They each had moments to shine against the TNA regulars. Most importantly, they built cases for TNA to potentially sign them to contracts as well. And if so, both would have natural stories to lean into in their first official feuds.
Venuto already has some TNA history as she previously teamed with Hartwell on the Genesis pre-show in January. Prior to that, she also she wrestled on "Impact" in 2025 and "TNA Xplosion" in 2024. So if TNA is looking to pad its roster, look no further.
Written by Ella Jay