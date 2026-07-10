Former AEW Star Allie 'Thrilled' With Return To TNA

Allie has discussed her return to TNA Wrestling and has spoken glowingly about her peers in the promotion.

A year after her appearance in TNA, it was confirmed that Allie re-signed with the promotion in June 2026, seven years after the end of her previous stint with the company. The former AEW star said she has been overwhelmed by the collaborative nature of the promotion, during an appearance on the "Studio 1 Sports Channel."

"I'm so thrilled to be back with TNA. It is home to me. I mean, the people — I wish I could just sing their praises because when I walked into the back, I mean, it had been seven years. I wasn't sure if anyone was even going to remember me, which I know sounds ridiculous, but when you die, your life flashes before your eyes, and sometimes you just think people forget. And I walked back into that building, and everyone came up and hugged me and said hello and welcome back and 'We're so happy you're here, and we're listening to you. What do you want to do? What do you need?' There was just so much collaboration and so much openness, and I hadn't experienced that in the undead realm," she said.

Allie said that the support that she has received from TNA Wrestling has been a wonderful experience for her.

"So to walk back into this company that is backing me and supporting me in a way that I, you know, didn't know I truly wanted or needed has been such a great experience," added Allie.

The two-time TNA Knockouts Champion recently said she was ecstatic to return to TNA and reunite with Rosemary in the promotion. She signed her TNA contract ahead of her match at Slammiversary, where she teamed with Rosemary to win the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team titles by defeating The Elegance Brand.