Backstage News On Whether WWE Had Interest In Jack Perry Prior To His AEW Re-Signing

Over the past few weeks, reports started to circulate regarding "Jungle" Jack Perry's status with AEW as his contract with the company was nearing its end. The former AEW National Champion had not put pen-to-paper on a new deal as recently as last weekend, and there rumors began to swirl about Perry potentially exploring free agency. However, that all changed when it was announced on the Beach Break episode of "AEW Dynamite" that Perry had agreed a new long-term deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Now that Perry's future is confirmed, a new report from WrestleVotes on Fightful Select has revealed whether or not WWE would have been interested in picking Perry up had he opted to leave AEW. The short answer to that question is no. WrestleVotes reported that there were little to no internal discussions about potentially bringing Perry to WWE, with sources in WWE claiming that there was not much of an appetite to bring him in as he was not only viewed as an unrealistic target, but that he wouldn't have fit in the current WWE landscape.

Naturally, due to his history, the subject of CM Punk was brought up by fans when Perry announced he had re-signed with AEW. Perry and Punk infamously fought backstage at AEW All In London 2023, which ultimately led to Punk being fired from AEW the following week, and Perry was iced out of AEW for almost eight months as a result. WrestleVotes did not report on whether Punk's presence in WWE had anything to do with Perry choosing to stay with AEW.

Perry has been with AEW since the first show back in 2019, and has held the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Luchasaurus, as well as the AEW National Championship as recently as May 2026, and the FTW Championship in the summer of 2023.

Please credit WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select when using information from this article.