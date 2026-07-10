Jeff Hardy Teases Another Cinematic Match In TNA

It's been a decade since Matt and Jeff Hardy made history with their Final Deletion cinematic match. And yet, there is still more deletion to be had. Celebrating its anniversary, Jeff hinted on his brother Matt's "Extreme Life" podcast that another cinematic spectacle may just be on the horizon in TNA again.

"We're very close to doing a new cinematic match. We're super stoked and excited 'cause it's going to be extremely epic and unforgettable," "The Charismatic Enigma" teased.

Prior to becoming the company's five-time World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys found themselves entangled in a grueling feud with another team that tapped into similar aesthetics as them, The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch). Once a kooky alliance, Vincent and Dutch ultimately betrayed the future Hall of Famers. When pinned on why they turned on the Hardys, the Righteous said it was all about control and seeking/absorbing the Hardys' "essence." And they did absorb it, briefly, in the company's first-ever Wicked Garden specialized match in June.

Though Matt and Jeff took the loss, they got their essences back, and won the tag team titles in a ladder match that featured the Righteous, The Great Hands, and the former champions The System (Brian Myers and Bear Bronson) at Slammiversary last month. The Hardys recently retained their championships against the Great Hands on "TNA Impact."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.